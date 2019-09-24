Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 31,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.