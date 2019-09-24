Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Qiwi worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Qiwi by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at $283,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 412,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.09. Qiwi PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

