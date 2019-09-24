Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 10,578 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,671,204. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

