Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vident Core US Equity ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vident Core US Equity ETF by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vident Core US Equity ETF by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 76,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,483. Vident Core US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

