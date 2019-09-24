Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.78.

Several brokerages have commented on TSS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Total System Services alerts:

NYSE:TSS remained flat at $$133.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,848,102.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $19,929,811.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,147,996.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,587 shares of company stock worth $27,376,564. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,342,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195,217 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 184,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Total System Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.