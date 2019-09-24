Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 569 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

NYSE:CGC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 3,959,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 3.80. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

