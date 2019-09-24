Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBH stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $121.56. 8,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,164. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $136.84.

