Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $155,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,766. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

