Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,858 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 344,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.