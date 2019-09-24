Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 210.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,538 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

