Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rafael were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rafael by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rafael by 663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000.

Get Rafael alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:RFL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,743. Rafael Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.