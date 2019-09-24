Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WRI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

