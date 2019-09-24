Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,633,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

