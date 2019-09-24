Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 40,536 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,842,000 after buying an additional 71,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. UBS Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 235,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,491. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

