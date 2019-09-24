Townsquare Capital LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 123.6% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,902. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.54.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.