Townsquare Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pool by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pool by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 9.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $869,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total value of $855,855.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 1,429 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,071,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.00. 8,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool Co. has a one year low of $136.83 and a one year high of $204.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.40.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

