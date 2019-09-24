Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $199.72. 11,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.49 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

