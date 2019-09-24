Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.05. 3,381,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,817,875. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

