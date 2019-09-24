Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. KeyCorp set a $351.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.