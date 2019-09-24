Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 407 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.52. 2,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -235.85 and a beta of 1.57. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $191.63.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.66 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

