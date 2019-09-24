TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 15.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 244,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 33.1% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 85,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

