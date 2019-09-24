Tripio Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Tripio has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $4.74 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00187067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00968691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

