Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Triple-S Management worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 575.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of GTS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 22,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.