TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.25

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

