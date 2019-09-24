Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $148.07

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and traded as low as $148.30. Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at $148.88, with a volume of 1,431,749 shares traded.

BBOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.83.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00).

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 36,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

