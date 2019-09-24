TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.01.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 1,767,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.40. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TrueCar by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 602,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TrueCar by 1,117.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in TrueCar by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.