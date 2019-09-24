TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46, 1,457,176 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,557,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $367.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 90.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 1,365,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after buying an additional 840,695 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 46.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,405,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 759,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

