TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Shares Up 3.2%

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.28, 74,180 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 159,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AT. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.01.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$25.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

