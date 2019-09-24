TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $3.47. TSR shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

