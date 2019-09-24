UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 343,336 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,336 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Western Digital worth $186,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 172.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 1,542,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

