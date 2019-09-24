UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 93,467 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $131,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 292,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

