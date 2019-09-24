UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 341,710 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Kinder Morgan worth $143,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,805 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,636,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 357,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

