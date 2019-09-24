UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,480 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of SYSCO worth $165,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,388,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,776,000 after buying an additional 455,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,585.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 118,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,534. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

