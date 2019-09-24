UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $157.24 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of HP worth $157,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 1,557.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 586,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,736. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 274,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $21.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.