UBS Group Boosts Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Price Target to $68.00

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,143.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,278,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,803 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,333,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,920,000 after acquiring an additional 781,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,363,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

