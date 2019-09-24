UBS Group Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $81.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Edison International stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $75.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

