Ultimate Secure Cash Hits Market Cap of $113,213.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $113,213.00 and $248.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

