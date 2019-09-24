Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,055,000. Cowen Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 270,742 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,095. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

