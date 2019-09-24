Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 2,290,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

