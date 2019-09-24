United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $405,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,559,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,788 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,415,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,401,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 495,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,613,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 910,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,354. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.