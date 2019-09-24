United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.9% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,668. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.39.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial raised American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

