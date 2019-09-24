United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,198,000 after buying an additional 138,402 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 324,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

