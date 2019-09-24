United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 20,162 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1,176.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,400,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,982 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 480,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 105.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period.

VVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 5,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,365. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

