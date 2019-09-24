United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 430 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146,921 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 79,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $122.60.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

