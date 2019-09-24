United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.05.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $637.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,000,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 436,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,584,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 196,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

