United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $758,286.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,050.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,714.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,357 shares of company stock worth $3,377,164. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,853.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 11.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 20.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 109,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

