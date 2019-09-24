United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.