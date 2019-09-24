US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.79. 143,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.