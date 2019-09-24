US Bancorp DE Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 86.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Jabil by 271.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,460,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. 264,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,370,865. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

