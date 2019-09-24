US Bancorp DE Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,062,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,349,000 after buying an additional 298,272 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $5,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $3,493,000.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 11,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.03. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,872,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

